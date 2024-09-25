All finalists now revealed as excitement builds for upcoming Weetabix Food & Drink Awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The remaining categories of finalists have now been revealed, as excitement builds for next month’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards ceremony.

Each year these awards shine a spotlight on the county’s culinary excellence, and fly the flag for buying and supporting local.

The gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced at the ceremony in just three weeks’ time at the Royal & Derngate.

Judges have been busy throughout September, meeting the finalists in the remaining categories – the Farming Environment Award, F&B Achiever, the Weetabix Sustainability Award, and One to Watch.

The finalists have been given the good news that their hard work has been recognised, and they look forward to the ceremony on October 17 – which is a well-awaited, annual celebration of what the county has to offer.

Meet the finalists across the final four categories at this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards…

The Farming Environment Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix

Johnny Wake, Courteenhall Estate

Stuart Tabernor, F R W Farrington & Son

William Green, George Green (Bozeat) Ltd

Jim Beaty, Wold Farm

This award recognises those who have taken demonstrable action to reduce the environmental impact of growing wheat, through carbon footprint reduction, promoting wildlife or regenerative agriculture.

F&B Achiever, sponsored by J Sweeney Accountants

Luke Bavester - The Old Red Lion & The Sheaf Inn

Lawrence Conisbee - Wharf Distillery

John Evans - Towcester Mill Brewery

John Lashley - Brooklyn Brownie Co.

Phil Saxby - Saxby’s Cider

These individuals make a significant contribution to the sector and Joseph Skinner, from the category sponsor, was “hugely impressed” with this year’s entrants.

He said: “The F&B Achiever Award is not just about recognising excellence, it’s about celebrating the passion, dedication and creativity of those who drive the industry, and Northamptonshire, forward.

“Every finalist is a story of hard work and dreams. This year, more so than ever, the judging process was incredibly tight. We are proud to be involved, and of all the entrants and finalists.”

The Weetabix Sustainability Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix

Blue Skies Holdings Ltd

Incredible Bakery Company

Jute Coffee

SNVB Community Larders

Waterloo Cottage Farm

One to Watch, sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd

The Althorp Coaching Inn

Bad Butler Hospitality

The Farm Kitchen Bakery and School

Northampton Cheese Company

Vaha Lounge

Kim Osborn, technical accounts manager at the category sponsor, said: “Whitworth Bros are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring this category again, and hosting the judging on our site in Wellingborough.

“This year was very difficult in terms of choosing the gold winner, especially when we were told they couldn’t all be gold. I was so impressed with the finalists – their enthusiasm for the sector, passion for their product or place, and vision for the future.”

For more information on the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2024/25, visit their website here.