All finalists now revealed as excitement builds for upcoming Weetabix Food & Drink Awards ceremony
Each year these awards shine a spotlight on the county’s culinary excellence, and fly the flag for buying and supporting local.
The gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced at the ceremony in just three weeks’ time at the Royal & Derngate.
Judges have been busy throughout September, meeting the finalists in the remaining categories – the Farming Environment Award, F&B Achiever, the Weetabix Sustainability Award, and One to Watch.
The finalists have been given the good news that their hard work has been recognised, and they look forward to the ceremony on October 17 – which is a well-awaited, annual celebration of what the county has to offer.
Meet the finalists across the final four categories at this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards…
The Farming Environment Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix
Johnny Wake, Courteenhall Estate
Stuart Tabernor, F R W Farrington & Son
William Green, George Green (Bozeat) Ltd
Jim Beaty, Wold Farm
This award recognises those who have taken demonstrable action to reduce the environmental impact of growing wheat, through carbon footprint reduction, promoting wildlife or regenerative agriculture.
F&B Achiever, sponsored by J Sweeney Accountants
Luke Bavester - The Old Red Lion & The Sheaf Inn
Lawrence Conisbee - Wharf Distillery
John Evans - Towcester Mill Brewery
John Lashley - Brooklyn Brownie Co.
Phil Saxby - Saxby’s Cider
These individuals make a significant contribution to the sector and Joseph Skinner, from the category sponsor, was “hugely impressed” with this year’s entrants.
He said: “The F&B Achiever Award is not just about recognising excellence, it’s about celebrating the passion, dedication and creativity of those who drive the industry, and Northamptonshire, forward.
“Every finalist is a story of hard work and dreams. This year, more so than ever, the judging process was incredibly tight. We are proud to be involved, and of all the entrants and finalists.”
The Weetabix Sustainability Award, sponsored by headliner Weetabix
Blue Skies Holdings Ltd
Incredible Bakery Company
Jute Coffee
SNVB Community Larders
Waterloo Cottage Farm
One to Watch, sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd
The Althorp Coaching Inn
Bad Butler Hospitality
The Farm Kitchen Bakery and School
Northampton Cheese Company
Vaha Lounge
Kim Osborn, technical accounts manager at the category sponsor, said: “Whitworth Bros are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring this category again, and hosting the judging on our site in Wellingborough.
“This year was very difficult in terms of choosing the gold winner, especially when we were told they couldn’t all be gold. I was so impressed with the finalists – their enthusiasm for the sector, passion for their product or place, and vision for the future.”
