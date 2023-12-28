All 336 children at Northampton primary school ‘over the moon’ to receive Santa present ahead of Christmas
All 336 children at a Northampton primary school were “over the moon” with a special delivery of Santa presents ahead of the end of the school term.
Carly Perry, an early years teacher and community cohesion lead at Briar Hill Primary School, told the Chronicle & Echo about the difference one generous company made this festive season.
Each year the school reaches out to businesses about donating raffle prizes for their winter fair or small Christmas gifts for the students.
As well as the community champion at Morrisons donating a chocolate selection box to each child, GXO Logistics wanted to do something special for the 336 pupils.
“They said they would see what they could do and they made it happen,” said Carly. “We thought it would be something small but they were all £10 gifts – toys, puzzles, games and something they could play with and use over Christmas.
“They even supplied the batteries for those who needed them. It’s so kind and it meant all our children had something to open on Christmas day.”
Carly says the company’s generosity made “the world of difference” as it can be a “difficult time of year for a lot of families”.
She added: “To see the sheer joy, excitement and tears of pure happiness from some, it was a really special and memorable thing to do. It brings the magic of Christmas alive, as some families struggle to make that happen.”
It was Santa and his elves who delivered the presents to the students with members of the GXO team, which left the pupils “in awe” and “besides themselves with excitement” that they had received a gift.
When asked if there is anything she would like to say to the GXO team, Carly said: “Thank you for bringing the magic and for the memorable moments that will last forever.”
It was Gavin Kendall from GXO Logistics that made the present giving possible, and general manager Nicki Sobrino shared how pleased they were to get involved.
“We’re big on giving back to the community and we wanted to share some Christmas magic,” said Nicki. “We wanted to make sure they all received a gift and we pulled together.”
Nicki was one of the team members who visited Briar Hill Primary School and she described the students’ reactions as “over the moon”.
“It was full of excitement and very emotional,” she said. “It was unbelievable and just amazing to experience.
“I am so proud of all of my team for taking on this challenge. It’s something we’ve never done and I know everyone on site is very proud and emotional.”