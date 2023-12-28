All 336 children at Northampton primary school ‘over the moon’ to receive Santa present ahead of Christmas

“To see the sheer joy, excitement and tears of pure happiness from some, it was a really special and memorable thing to do”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All 336 children at a Northampton primary school were “over the moon” with a special delivery of Santa presents ahead of the end of the school term.

Carly Perry, an early years teacher and community cohesion lead at Briar Hill Primary School, told the Chronicle & Echo about the difference one generous company made this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year the school reaches out to businesses about donating raffle prizes for their winter fair or small Christmas gifts for the students.

All 336 children at Briar Hill Primary School received a Christmas present this year.

As well as the community champion at Morrisons donating a chocolate selection box to each child, GXO Logistics wanted to do something special for the 336 pupils.

“They said they would see what they could do and they made it happen,” said Carly. “We thought it would be something small but they were all £10 gifts – toys, puzzles, games and something they could play with and use over Christmas.

“They even supplied the batteries for those who needed them. It’s so kind and it meant all our children had something to open on Christmas day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly says the company’s generosity made “the world of difference” as it can be a “difficult time of year for a lot of families”.

Santa and his elves delivered the pupils their presents ahead of the end of the school term.

She added: “To see the sheer joy, excitement and tears of pure happiness from some, it was a really special and memorable thing to do. It brings the magic of Christmas alive, as some families struggle to make that happen.”

It was Santa and his elves who delivered the presents to the students with members of the GXO team, which left the pupils “in awe” and “besides themselves with excitement” that they had received a gift.

When asked if there is anything she would like to say to the GXO team, Carly said: “Thank you for bringing the magic and for the memorable moments that will last forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Gavin Kendall from GXO Logistics that made the present giving possible, and general manager Nicki Sobrino shared how pleased they were to get involved.

It was the GXO Logistics team that made the Christmas present-giving magic possible.

“We’re big on giving back to the community and we wanted to share some Christmas magic,” said Nicki. “We wanted to make sure they all received a gift and we pulled together.”

Nicki was one of the team members who visited Briar Hill Primary School and she described the students’ reactions as “over the moon”.

“It was full of excitement and very emotional,” she said. “It was unbelievable and just amazing to experience.