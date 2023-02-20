Alice in Wonderland outdoor escape room to return to Northampton town centre next month

An Alice in Wonderland outdoor escape room, which has been praised for bringing an increased footfall to Northampton town centre the last time it was done, is returning next month.

Last November, the event was brought to the town for one day only by CluedUpp Games, and it will be making a comeback on March 11.

The games company has triumphed with the three outdoor escape room challenges it has offered in Northampton previously, but the interactive challenge based on the Lewis Caroll tale was a particular triumph.

Just one £30 ticket is needed for six adults and an unlimited number of children to take part as a team.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo ahead of the last event Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely unique way.”

He hoped everyone would love what they introduced, which he described as “topsy turvy fun” – and the hope is this will be the same once again.

March 11 will see teams compete against each other to save Alice from the Queen of Hearts, by solving puzzles sent to their phones against the clock at different locations around the town centre.

It is highly encouraged that those taking part dress up in line with the theme, with many costumes turning heads last time.

The game has an average duration of between two and three hours, and teams can begin at any time between 9am and 2pm on the day – at a secret location.

Following the increased footfall the event brought to the town centre last year, Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) praised the event.

Ahead of it being welcomed back next month, BID’s operations manager Mark Mullen said: “Any event that brings extra people into our town centre should be encouraged and we look forward to welcoming everyone for the Alice in Wonderland event in March.

“I’m sure several of our brilliant businesses will embrace the event and get involved themselves, while it will be good to see lots of those taking part staying around after to enjoy the many cafes, restaurants and pubs and round off their day in style.”