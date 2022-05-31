Age UK Northamptonshire day centre honours The Queen’s legacy with tree planting

Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, John Griffiths-Elsden, planted a Jubilee tree at the Age UK Northamptonshire day centre in Northampton.

“It may be late in the tree-planting season but we are determined to join in the Queen's Green Canopy initiative and play a small part in helping to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation,” said Age UK Northamptonshire’s Chief Executive Christopher Duff.

Age UK Northamptonshire chose to plant a flowering cherry on Friday May 20 at The William and Patricia Venton Centre in York Road because it was Dementia Action Week.

Deputy Lieutenant John Griffiths-Elsden with the Mayor of Northampton Cllr Dennis Meredith and the Mayoress Rona Meredith at the William and Patricia Venton Centre in Northampton

A spokesperson said: “It is hoped that the tree will flourish in the urban setting, alongside the cherry that was planted 25 years ago when the building was built.

"It is particularly fitting that the Deputy Lieutenant is one of the Queen's representatives in Northamptonshire, as the building was officially opened by The Queen Mother in November 1998.

"Most of the charity’s clients, especially people who come to the day centre, have grown up with the Queen and will have memories of the many notable events in her life.”

Friday’s day centre clients were able to witness the planting of the tree from the comfort of the day room and gave a cheer as the Deputy Lieutenant expertly shovelled soil on to the tree’s roots and declared the tree “planted”.

He explained that every tree planted this year will benefit future generations by enhancing the environment. He added: “I do hope that the cherry tree thrives as much as its well-established partner.”

The Deputy Lieutenant was joined at the tree-planting ceremony by the Mayor of Northampton Cllr Dennis Meredith, Mayoress Rona Meredith and also Deputy Lieutenant Neelam Aggarwal-Singh. More than a million trees have been planted since May 2021 and the tree will be added to the QGC map when it re-opens in October 2022.