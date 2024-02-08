After Wellingborough worker assaulted and criminal damage to hotel police release CCTV images
Officers investigating an assault and criminal damage at a Wellingborough hotel have released images of three men they would like to speak to.
The incident occurred at the Columbia Hotel in Northampton Road in the early hours of Thursday, November 2, 2023 and involved damage to the premises and an assault on a hotel worker.
CCTV images of three men could hold vital clues for officers investigating the November incident.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police believe the men pictured could have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident numbers 23000678896 and 23000679154 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.