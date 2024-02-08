After Wellingborough worker assaulted and criminal damage to hotel police release CCTV images

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating an assault and criminal damage at a Wellingborough hotel have released images of three men they would like to speak to.

The incident occurred at the Columbia Hotel in Northampton Road in the early hours of Thursday, November 2, 2023 and involved damage to the premises and an assault on a hotel worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV images of three men could hold vital clues for officers investigating the November incident.

CCTV images released by Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police believe the men pictured could have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.