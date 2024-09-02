Afghan refugee in Northampton: ‘I lost everything and now I’m here without my family, starting from zero’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Afghan refugee currently residing in Northampton has shared the story of how he upheaved his life to move to the UK three years ago.

Merza Mohammad Haqparast, 31, is a former British council trainer from Helmand, who also worked as a social and political activist in the media industry and an English teacher in Kabul.

He was eager to share his experience of life in Afghanistan and his journey to the UK, to shed light on what Afghan people are going through during these challenging times. That is his current focus, as well as settlement programmes available in this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old made the move in September 2021, and has lived in Lincoln, London and Northampton since he made the difficult choice to leave many family members behind.

Merza Mohammad Haqparast is a former British council trainer from Helmand, who also worked as a social and political activist in the media industry and an English teacher in Kabul.

It was in 2013 when he began his role as a British council trainer in the most dangerous area of Afghanistan. He also worked on his political and social activism through television presenting and appearances during this time.

He wanted to contribute to change, and was hopeful about how the country would rebuild and create peace for civilians.

Merza remained in Helmand until 2016, working at national and international television stations. His office was attacked three times and he received lots of warnings. It was the same year that he left the province to continue his work elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started my political activities again, and did interviews on national and international television about what was going on in Afghanistan and its future,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “I had deep concerns about my future and the activities in the capital after I moved.”

Merza was eager to share his experience of life in Afghanistan and his journey to the UK, to shed light on what Afghan people are going through during these challenging times.

2017 saw Merza become a representative in the Afghanistan parliament until the end of the year, and he became a spokesperson of the Afghanistan Election Commission until 2020.

“Everything changed in 2021,” said Merza. “The Taliban captured Afghanistan and took all the provinces. I was close to the President’s palace for my job. I started my day as normal and everyone was running. I was advised not to go inside because of a dangerous situation.”

It was then that Merza decided to leave Afghanistan and began to map out a plan to move to the UK. Many crowds built up at the airport in Kabul, and Merza saw explosions and many ambulances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big journey for me,” he said. “I had a really nice life – a car, my own home and a happy life with my family. Some are still there or have moved to different countries. They face money, social, political and security problems.

The 31-year-old made the move in September 2021, and has lived in Lincoln, London and Northampton since he made the difficult choice to leave many family members behind.

“When I moved to the UK I started from zero. I didn’t have anyone to recommend a job. I was faced with money challenges and my family needs my financial support in Afghanistan. I’m still struggling with accommodation and have nothing permanent.”

Despite his years of experience in media and politics, Merza is yet to secure a full-time job and build up the funds to support his family. He currently works 16 hours in a field completely different from his experience and education.

Merza continued: “I hope no individual in the world has to try life like Afghans. For years I couldn’t sleep peacefully. We were faced with bombs, explosions, attackers and deep sadness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I lost everything in my life and now I’m here in the UK without my family, starting from zero. I don’t know where I’m going and what’s next.”

The 31-year-old says he is “happy and thankful” that the British government saved him, but it has not been without its challenges.

“I’m trying to do something for my family so I can save them and move them to the UK,” he concluded. “I’ve been trying for three years.”