AFC Towcester Town bow out as two-time defending champs after another ‘incredible’ season

Towcester Town Football Club have bowed out of the Northants Combination League One as two-time defending champions after another “incredible” season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Towcester topped the 24/25 Division One table with 61 points from 26 matches, one point ahead of second-place Corby Stewart and Lloyds.

The race for the top spot went down to the final day, where Towcester needed a win to secure the championship – which they did in style back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town won the same league the previous year, in 2023-2024, but did not get promoted due to not having the facilities to play in the Premier Division.

Towcester Town FC were crowned champions in May for winning the Northants Combination Division One title for the second season in a row.

Presenting the trophy to the team on the final day of the season, Northants Combination League President Michael Owen said: “Congratulations on winning the league again. That doesn’t happen very often. It was a very competitive season. The fact that it came down to the last game shows what a competitive season it was.”

Towcester, managed by Les Copping and Paul Smith, finished the season with 19 wins, four draws, and just three losses, with a goal difference of +57.

Adam Kelly finished as top scorer for the club and the league with 26 goals in 25 games – for the second year running. Macca Copping scored some very important goals – with 10 in 20 appearances. The team also conceded the fewest goals in the league (26), thanks to a solid back line made up of Sam Kelly in goal, Jake Dixon at left back, and Brad Smith and Richie Parker – who was voted players’ player of the season – at centre back. A strong and consistent midfield of Brandon Mcnelis, Patrick Martin, Logan MacLeod, Harvey Sambridge, Dillon MacLeod, Michael Watson and second top goalscorer Alex Waynforth (15) were all key in defending the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towcester say the win is “bittersweet” as their manager and the man who kept the whole thing going, Les Copping, announced he is to step back after 12 years running the men's team.

The lads with the trophy at The Peacock pub in Towcester

In a Facebook post, the club said: “It was an incredible season, with a squad more than talented for the league it is in.

“A bittersweet, but great, evening in Towcester for the lads’ presentation night. The biggest award of the night went to town legend Les Copping, picking up his clubman award. It goes much deeper than that though; it looks like being Les’s last season, after 12 incredible years in men’s football for Towcester. From everyone in Towcester, a huge THANK YOU to Les. Without you, I’m pretty sure the town of Towcester wouldn’t have cared less about men’s football (sadly, it probably still doesn’t).”

Many paid tribute to Les on the Facebook post.

Alan Kightley said: “Les, fair play bud. You have given your heart and soul into Towcester football. There is no one like you, mate – you’re one in a million. You went above and beyond in every way to keep Towcester going all through the years. Well done, mate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Towcester Town FC's 23/24 title winning team.

Adam Garratt: “Give Les Copping the key to Towcester. I think everyone that’s played will give him gratitude for everything he has done for the team. Dedication and passion for the club have truly gone above and beyond — it’s never gone unnoticed. Tireless efforts, whether on or off the field, have made a significant impact on a lot of players, supporters, and kids that played at the REC. All in all, top bloke.”

Other factors have also contributed to the club’s decision to fold. The club said: “Largely due to a lack of investment in football in the town over the past 30 years, there won’t be a men’s team next season.”

Award Winners for the 24/25 season:

Players’ Player (Back-to-Back): Richie Parker

Manager’s Player: Patty Martin

Golden Boot: Adam Kelly (29 goals)

Young (Un) Player: Harvey Sambridge

Mr. Consistent: Jake Dixon

Supporter of the Year: Michael Pannell, and subs

Best Chairman: Russell Keane

The entire championship 24/25 winning squad: Sam Kelly, Jake Dixon, Richard Parker, Brad Smith, Warren Smith, Emeile Benjamin, Macca Copping, Brandon McNelis, Patrick Martin, Logan MacLeod, Harvey Sambridge, Dillon MacLeod, Alex Waynforth, Michael Watson, Adam Kelly, Jago Poole, Jay Ditum, Reece Brown, and George Husbands.

The entire championship winning squad 23/24: Sam Kelly, Connor Bodily, Reece Brown, Ashley Butler, Ryan Camper, Rob Camper, Macca Copping, Jake Dixon, Adam Kelly, Robson Kightley, Rob Kirby, Logan MacLeod, Patrick Martin, Michael McGannon, Ben Newlyn, Richard Pannell, Richard Parker, Jago Poole, Brad Smith, Louis Smith, Oliver Stanbridge, Michael Watson, Alex Waynforth, Emeile Benjamin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post at the end of the 23/24 season, the club said: “We would like to give a mention to Towcester Town Junior Football Club as it wouldn’t have been able to happen without them. The majority of the squad learnt their talents in the junior section and we hope many more players follow the same pathway in the future.”