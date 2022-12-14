Aerial pictures show aftermath of two-vehicle crash near Wicksteed Park in Kettering
Police were called at 9.15am today (Wednesday)
By Stephanie Weaver
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
These aerial shots show the aftermath of a crash near Wicksteed Park today (Wednesday).
Police were called to the incident at 9.15am at the junction of Barton Road and Windmill Avenue in Kettering, as shown in these drone pictures taken by Kev Bird.
A spokesman for Northants Police said it was ‘damage only and no injuries.’
The spokesman added that two vehicles were involved, with one of the vehicles being a black Audi.