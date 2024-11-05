Admirable village craft group spent 18 months creating poppies to cover horse statue for Remembrance Day

An admirable Northamptonshire village craft group have been working hard over the past 18 months to create poppies to cover a horse statue for Remembrance Day.

Woodford Halse Community Crafting was founded by Hilary Wintersgill after a resident suggested the idea of covering a horse with poppies as part of the village’s Remembrance celebrations.

As her father Jim was a jockey, Hilary loved the idea and brought together a dream team committee to make this community project a reality.

Poppy patterns were sourced and given out to those interested, as well as posters put up to let people know about this ambitious project, and the group began knitting and crocheting.

With the aid of a grant, donations and fundraising events over the past year-and-a-half, the horse sculpture – named Jim the War Horse – was purchased by the group.

More than 10,000 poppies have been created or donated, which Hilary says is an “absolutely amazing” achievement. Those not used to create Jim’s bodysuit will be given to the Ribbon of Poppy Group.

Following discussions with the Woodford Halse Parish Council, it was agreed that Jim could be a permanent fixture in the village – to be covered with a poppy bodysuit each year to mark Remembrance Day.

“The committee all feel very humbled at the way our community has come together and embraced Jim the War Horse,” said Hilary. “A huge thank you to everyone who’s supported us in all sorts of ways. We couldn’t have got Jim to the winning post without you.”

Jim the War Horse's poppy coat will be unveiled this Thursday (November 7) in Woodford Halse.

The community has been “wowed” by the project and Hilary hopes everyone will love the outcome as much as she and her fellow group members do.

The unveiling is taking place this Thursday (November 7), with council representatives in attendance to cut the ribbon and for the handover of Jim to take place.

Woodford Halse Community Crafting meets every Thursday from 1pm until 4pm at the Memorial Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend, whether that is for the entire session or for a quick coffee and a chat.

This will carry on after the project is completed, as they find something new to focus on. Hilary wants to continue supporting the community, as the crafting group has mental health and wellbeing benefits.