Admirable nine-year-old hopes to raise £1,000 for charity and says support would ‘mean the world’

An admirable nine-year-old hopes to raise £1,000 for a Northampton charity this year and says any support shown to her upcoming events would “mean the world”.

Caitlin De Frates has worked alongside Restore Northampton since 2022, when she was just seven years old.

Though she has always done food bank collections, Caitlin is stepping it up this year and hopes to raise £1,000 to put towards Restore’s important community work.

When asked why she started working with the Restore team two years ago, Caitlin told Chronicle & Echo: “It's a small charity that does amazing work for families and people in need.”

Food bank collections at school are what kickstarted the nine-year-old’s fundraising efforts, which she advertised through her school’s newspaper to get more people involved.

Following her hard work, Caitlin was awarded the title of ‘community champion’ by Restore and was mentioned in an assembly at school – which she says made her “really happy”.

Caitlin’s first event is a Zumba fundraiser on March 17. It will take place from 11.30am until 12.30pm at Spencer Working Men’s Club, which has kindly donated their space free of charge. The dancers have also donated their time for free.

All the details you need for Caitlin's upcoming Zumba fundraiser on March 17.

Adult tickets are £10, child tickets are £5 and all money will be donated to Restore through Caitlin.

Other events will include a jumble sale and a tea and coffee morning, which will take place before May.

Caitlin’s mother Caroline shared that her nine-year-old has a “massive list” of things she would like to do in 2024 to raise money for Restore, including a readathon and a sponsored bike ride.

When asked how much it would mean to her if people got behind her fundraising and came along to her upcoming events, Caitlin said: “It would mean the world to me.”

Talking about her daughter’s admirable work at the age of nine, Caroline said: “It is amazing. I am 100 percent backing her and it’s a great thing to encourage.”

Anyone interested in attending the Zumba fundraiser on March 17 can reach Caitlin and Caroline De Frates on [email protected].