Admirable abuse survivor ends year on a high after founding the UK’s fastest growing franchise

An admirable abuse survivor has ended the year on a high after founding the UK’s fastest growing franchise in 2024.

Caroline Strawson, from Northampton, had her home repossessed 11 years ago and was left in £70,000 worth of debt from financial abuse. She was left with nothing while juggling being a mother.

Now, after healing and learning from her experiences, she is an award-winning trauma therapist, coach and entrepreneur – and the author of three best-selling books and another that was recently released.

Caroline’s podcast, The Narcissistic Abuse & Trauma Recovery Podcast, has had more than 4.5 million downloads.

It was only a matter of months ago when Caroline Strawson launched her new hugely successful brand ‘The Mental Wellbeing Company’ – which provides the opportunity for people to train in trauma, mental health and wellbeing. Photo: Abby Cohen Photography.

To top it all off, she has gained more than two-and-a-half million views on YouTube, 265,000 followers on Instagram, and has a free support group on Facebook with tens of thousands of women from more than 80 different countries.

Caroline founded a School of Trauma Informed Positive Psychology, with healing and education programmes and the world’s only trauma-informed coaching certification that is the equivalent to a masters degree.

It was only a matter of months ago when she launched her new brand ‘The Mental Wellbeing Company’ – which provides the opportunity for people to train in trauma, mental health and wellbeing, and to ensure it is available in schools, workplaces and the public sector.

It is now the fastest growing franchise in the UK, giving people the chance to create a business as a certified trauma-informed coach.

The company emphasises the importance of understanding why we feel the way we do in order to heal, and 250 brand partners are already on board. This was one of Caroline’s proudest achievements of 2024.

Last month, Caroline hosted her first in-person training and graduation day for 60 of her students – who qualified as trauma coaches and will go on to do workshops for the benefit of our society.

With individuals who travelled from as far as South Africa and Scandinavian to be there, Caroline described it as an “amazing” experience for all.

“People have told me this qualification has changed their lives,” said Caroline. “One lady was bed bound six months ago and doing this programme changed her life. She was in an abusive relationship and she started to embody everything she had learned.

“I hear stories of how they all help others, such as in the prison services and schools. There are only so many people I can help and this qualification has a ripple effect in society, to tackle the pandemic of mental health issues.”

Caroline also hosted her annual ‘Christmas Glitter Ball’ and a cheque of £3,000 was handed over to KidsAid, a mental health charity which touched the organiser’s heart.

“The money will help them reach more children and give them mental health support,” said Caroline. “I met a wonderful 17-year-old who was a service user and shared the difference it made having therapy. It turned her life around.”

Looking to 2025, Caroline is excited to move to a bigger premises in Towcester and continue to build on her success over the past year. Her main goal is to host more in-person events to “help Northampton become more mentally healthy”.

For more information on Caroline Strawson’s important work, visit her website here.