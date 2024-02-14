Acting owners of holiday park in Northampton issue message to residents still not allowed back on site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The acting owners of a controversial holiday park in Northampton have issued a message to residents who are still not allowed back on site after heavy flooding in the New Year.

Hundreds of residents were forced to flee the site in the first week of the New Year following heavy flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site’s administrators, Grant Thornton LLP, recently said that by mid-February they hope to have power restored to over 85 per cent of the pitches on site. However, that leaves 15 per cent of residents still not allowed back on to the site.

Billing Aquadrome

One resident, who belongs in that 15 per cent, told the Chronicle and Echo she and her partner have been ‘sofa surfing’ for over a month now.

She said: “I haven’t been able to return back to my home since January 2.

"I have been calling Billing to ask when I can return, as half of the park have managed to return, and every week they tell me that we can return in two to three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Myself and my partner have been sofa surfing since January 2, which is a complete joke. We have been told by Billing we can return back to our van if we want however, we have no electricity or gas.

“I think it’s disgusting how they are leaving people without gas and electricity.”

Chronicle and Echo has received numerous letters similar to the one above from residents who have not been able to return home for weeks. We passed these concerns on to Grant Thorntons LLP.

A spokeswoman for Grant Thornton UK LLP said: “The majority of license holders have been able to return to the site. However, a small number are still unable to return due to the material works required, and we need to ensure that it is safe before permitting them to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad