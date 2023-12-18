“It was so surreal. The magic was here. People were hugging me and saying they couldn’t have taken their kids to a grotto if I hadn't put this on”

There was an “absolutely insane” response to a free Santa’s grotto hosted by a Northampton business, which has left the owner “emotional”.

Driftwood Vintage Furniture, in Cecil Road, welcomed the community last Wednesday and Thursday (December 13 and 14) for the third year of free festivities.

Business owner Phillip Lyman told the Chronicle & Echo: “What made me first start is that I’m one of seven kids and when we were younger, going to see a grotto was extremely expensive even then.

“With the cost of living crisis, families are finding it difficult to afford to visit a Santa’s grotto and it can be around £100 for a family of five.”

Driftwood’s grotto was completely free to everyone and Phillip described the response over the two days as “absolutely insane”.

There were around 1,000 visitors, including families both big and small, and they had travelled from across the county and as far as Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire.

Last year, between 150 and 200 people attended. When asked why he thinks more people came along this year, Phillip said: “People are struggling and the cost of living crisis is hitting businesses and people alike.”

The business owner believes more people now rely on things to do and places to take their children that are affordable.

As many commercial places have had to put their prices up for experiences including Santa visits, Phillip says it makes him “sad” that some can no longer afford to go.

“It was really emotional,” Phillip added, getting emotional himself. “I was in awe, it was absolutely fantastic. Parents were coming out crying and cuddling me.

“It was so surreal. The magic was here. People were hugging me and saying they couldn’t have taken their kids to a grotto if I hadn't put this on.

“There were struggling parents with larger families, but also people who have to work weekends that don’t usually have the time to do it.”

It was because Driftwood’s grotto was open from 4pm until 8pm on weekdays that some families were able to attend.

When asked how important it is that businesses give back to the community at this time of year, Phillip said: “It’s vital. Being part of the community now is more important than ever. The support I received outweighed the money spent.”