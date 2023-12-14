‘Absolutely bonkers’ first month for temporary farm shop – which may open for longer with continued support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been an “absolutely bonkers” first month for a farm shop open for six weeks in the run up to Christmas – which could remain for longer with enough continued support.

Well-established business owner Steve Reid, who runs Friars Farm, the Northampton Cheese Company and the Northampton Charcuterie Co., was given the opportunity to open in a popular shopping location.

As part of the MK Hatch project, ‘The Artisan Collective Farm Shop’ opened in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes on November 16 and will remain open until Boxing Day.

However, Steve says that depending on the costs and rates moving forward, there could be the chance to make the farm shop a permanent fixture in the shopping centre.

When asked how the first month has been, Steve told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been absolutely bonkers. The first couple of days was us finding our feet and the initial Saturday there were queues out the door.”

The business owner says it has been interesting to see how the footfall in a shopping centre differs from the markets he is used to attending – but says The Artisan Collective has been “very well-received”.

The customers’ favourite thing is that all the produce is local, spanning across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire. They even stock fruit and vegetables now, with the help of Whites of Earls Barton.

“Everyone has got on board,” said Steve, who has welcomed different producers to pop-up at the space and others to provide their stock for him to sell.

Products from Steve’s three businesses have been available – as well as Duston Village Bakery, Saxby’s Cider, The Confectionist, Phipps Brewery, House of Biscotti, The Fruity Farmer, Pepper Jar Creations, Mee Blueberries, Moulton Natural Dog Treats, Papa Dhaba, and Nakasero.

Steve also wanted to issue thanks to Whites of Earls Barton and HWJ Pargiter for their continued support.

When asked what message he wants to send to readers about making the most of the farm shop, Steve said: “This is a crucial time for all these small businesses. Market sales have virtually been 50 percent down from last year.

“The shop has been a lifeline for them as events haven’t been producing the goods.”

Though Steve says customers have praised the addition of the farm shop to Midsummer Place, he says it will only continue to work and become a more permanent fixture if people “come back and support regularly”.