‘Absolutely appalling to just leave them stranded,’ says Towcester parent after Wizz Air cancels flight home

Towcester resident Ken Armistead has been left angered by Wizz Air’s recent customer service after his daughter’s flight home from Cyprus was cancelled on Saturday (September 10).

Amelia Armistead had been enjoying a week’s holiday with her friends and was expecting to return home to her family on Saturday, but received the news a lot of holidaymakers currently fear: “Your flight has been cancelled.” The group were moved from their hotel and waited for further news.

Amelia is still in Larnaca, Cyprus with seven friends (aged 22-25), all of whom have jobs to be returning to this week. They have been told their next possible flight will be Thursday September 15, which has left them all anxious about jobs and the financial implications this will have on them.

The group of friends still in Cyprus

Mr Armistead said: “They have been moved from one hotel already and then had to walk for more than half an hour with all of their luggage after a mini bus just didn’t show, which had apparently been booked to move them to another hotel.

“The place they are staying now doesn’t even appear to be safe. I have already been sent photos and my daughter is worried. This is appalling and not acceptable.”

Wizz Air was contacted by Chronicle and Echo but there has been no response at the time of publication.

The group of friends remain in Cyprus hoping to get back to their families soon.