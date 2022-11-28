"Absolute disgrace": Public criticise felling of 1,800 trees at popular Northampton forest to make way for new road

Nearly 2,000 trees in total are set to be felled at Harlestone Firs to make way for thousands of homes and a new road. This picture was taken on Saturday (November 26).

Residents are fuming that part of a popular Northampton woodland has been allowed to be chopped down to make way for a new road and thousands of homes.

The felling of approximately 1,800 trees in a section of Harlestone Firs started on Monday, October 31. The removal of trees is part of wider works to make way for the new £54.5 million North West Relief Road and also 3,000 new homes in the area. The felling will last approximately six weeks and access to part of the Firs will be restricted during this time. Developers say approximately 8,000 native trees and shrubs will be replanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public Reaction

Duston resident Maureen Biseker said: "Absolute disgrace. We, the public, have signed petition after petition for many years against the relief road, and against Harlestone Firs being destroyed but as always we are not listened to. We never will be listened to as our opinions are not important to the planners. Money talks and it always will. Trees will be planted, they say, but it will never be the same, much of our precious wildlife will be killed on this road. Very sad."

Other residents voiced their frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Barton said: "What about the brown field sites in Northampton that could be used? Keep taking away green spaces... a recipe for disaster."

Vanessa Evans wrote: "Was devastated to see that where I lived and walked my dogs. Relaxing in nature has been decimated, now all just a distant memory."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andree Stonestreet said: "Why doesn't this surprise me. Housing development in this area is getting out of hand. And our wildlife pays the price for it. More houses and more bloody traffic."

Carl Lennon added: "Relief road" is just a new builder's buzz word, what it means is "road so we can build loads more houses along it". It has nothing to do with the relief of traffic in the town as it has been marketed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Holden said: "Once they start the Firs will be gone for good because no one will stand up to defend it."

WNC response

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Rebecca Breese, West Northamptonshire Council's cabinet member for planning, said "Northampton must grow to survive".

Ms Breese said: “I sympathise with residents all over West Northamptonshire who are on the frontline of new developments. However, everyone has the right to a home in which to live. It is also the case our roads are very congested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nationally, resources are stretched and a relief road for the north west of Northampton would not be possible without making it a condition for planning permission for new homes therefore passing half of the cost of a major new road on to developers.

“Northampton must grow to survive and we are confident this new road and these new homes are the best way to ensure the town has the future it deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from that statement, Chronicle and Echo has asked WNC:

If Northampton must grow to survive, does that means at all costs?

Advertisement Hide Ad