'Abington is drowning in rubbish': Neighbours blast 'ridiculous' plan to further increase house to huge 14-bed HMO

Plans have been lodged to increase a home in Northampton to a 14-person HMO

Plans have been lodged to increase the size of a Northampton HMO (house in multiple occupation) to fit 14 rooms, despite claims that the area is “drowning in rubbish” from other shared homes along the road.

Another application has been submitted to squeeze more rooms into a three-storey property at 22 Abington Grove, just months after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved plans to increase the occupancy to 12 people in December 2024.

The corner building, which also fronts part of Holly Road, was officially granted HMO status for nine bedrooms in 2017 by Northampton Borough Council. Since the original permission was granted, the layout of the home is set to change drastically to accommodate the extra rooms and tenants.

One communal living and kitchen area will be kept at the basement level of the property, while the rest of the space on each floor will be made up of studio rooms and regular bedrooms. The six studio rooms within the property would have their own private kitchen areas, and all 14 bedrooms would have their own en suites.

According to blueprints, the two additional rooms have been fitted by proposing a new studio room in the loft space and removing a secondary kitchen on the first floor in exchange for an extra bedroom.

Neighbours have already submitted their objections to the plans, raising concerns about the wider effect on the street, including waste disposal and parking. Comments on the application from interested parties are due next Monday, April 7.

One person wrote: “I’m objecting to this application as it is making the premises overpopulated. This property is still a half built eye sore with rubbish dumped regularly outside. Now another huge HMO is being built on the other end of the road with the proprietor wanting to increase the size.

“Abington is drowning in rubbish that’s dumped not collected we look like Birmingham and we don’t even have a strike. This has happened as the population has become more transient, so a 14 bed HMO with 14 Households rubbish being dumped on Holly Rd outside one bay window is only adding to what a dirty town we have become.”

Another called the application “ridiculous” and questioned where extra cars would go on the street since there is no proposed additional parking capacity. They added: “Why should local residents put up with this additional nuisance when there are so many himos already within yards of this property.”

Two off-road parking spaces were proposed to the rear of the site in the latest application for a 12-room HMO, granted in December. Though this number has not been increased, the number of cycle spaces is expected to rise to 15 if approved.

A target decision date for the plans has been set for April 10 for the plans.