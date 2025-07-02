Abandoned dog found dead in ditch in Northampton is thought to have died from heat exhaustion, says RSPCA

An abandoned dog found dead in a ditch in Northampton is thought to have died from heat exhaustion, according to the RSPCA.

The heartbreaking discovery was made on June 13 in an isolated area in Upton Way.

According to the animal charity, the staffy-type dog was found in a ditch and tied to a fence, so was not visible from the road. He had a harness on and was not left with any water.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It is thought the dog had been abandoned - but sadly may have died from heat exhaustion as no water had been left.”

The RSPCA is now investigating the incident and is appealing to anyone who may have any information.

The dog had no obvious injuries and was not underweight. He was a brown staffy-type and thought to be around two to three years old and was wearing a harness.

RSPCA Inspector Rebecca Harlock, added: “It is absolutely heartbreaking to think this poor dog was abandoned and died as a result of this.

“No matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is never okay. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found in time.

“If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge you to ask for help.”

Anyone who has information regarding this dog, or who knows the owner, is asked to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number: 01546832“.