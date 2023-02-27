A5 between Towcester and Stony Stratford fury continues as the road is reported to be ‘worse than ever’

Mark Morrell, Mr Pothole has voiced his concerns over social media over the weekend after visiting the A5 between Towcester and Stony Stratford for an update of the road surface.

Mark said: “A5 Towcester is in appalling condition, worse than before. After filming with GB News, we were told by National Highways that they were going to carry out night works. Where the hell have these been carried out?”

At the time of the visit in January 13 2023, National Highways programme development manager, Karen Moore, said: “We are aware of the deterioration of the A5 road surface and due to begin a package of resurfacing works along the length of the A5 between Old Stratford roundabout in Milton Keynes and Atherstone beginning next month.

The A5 is still in a dangerous state with a number of deep potholes

“In the meantime, our inspectors are checking the route at least twice a week and any temporary repairs are carried out as necessary.

The stretch of road that runs past the Super Sausage Cafe in Potterspury has its own Facebook page where motorists and residents in the area have been voicing their concerns and anxieties over the possibility of a serious accident and continuing damage to cars.

There are comments made such as: “The A5 between Towcester and Milton Keynes is a death trap”, “After a week's break from the horror commute it's basically no different.. Absolutely marvellous,’ and ‘It seems they’ve been closing the road at night to do works that are not necessary while the biggest potholes on that stretch are just left to get worse. Does someone have to die before they finally fix it once and for all?’