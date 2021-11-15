A45 traffic tailing back for four miles following rush-hour shunt near Wellingborough

Traffic is queuing for around four miles following a crash on the A45

Traffic is tailing back for miles on the A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough following a rush-hour smash at the Wilby roundabout Monday morning (November 15).

At least two vehicles were involved in the shunt at just before 9am where the A509 joins the carriageway heading westbound towards Northampton.

National Highways traffic sensors show queues for about four miles back towards Rushden.

