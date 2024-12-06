A45 reopens after multi vehicle collision near Wellingborough

The A45 has reopened after the road was closed after a multi vehicle collision near Wellingborough.

Emergency services has been called to the scene at about 6.45pm this evening (Friday, December 6).

Highways England East Midlands said: “The A45 is now open westbound between thenA509 near Wilby and the B573 near Earls Barton following a multi vehicle collision.

“Traffic is flowing freely with no reported delays. Thank you for your patience.”