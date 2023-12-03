A45 closed near Rushden Lakes as police attend scene of 'serious collision'
Motorists have been advised to avoid the A45 between Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough following a serious collision that took place earlier this morning.
The westbound stretch is expected to be shut until ‘at least lunchtime’
Access to the road has also been restricted from Irchester and Ditchford Lane turns.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Please be aware that the A45 westbound between Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough remains closed following a serious collision earlier today.
"It is expected to be closed until at least lunchtime. There is also no access from Ditchford Road or Little Irchester.
“The eastbound carriageway remains open but the area is likely to be busy this morning so please allow extra time for your journey.
“Thank you for your patience while emergency services deal with this incident.”
Emergency services were called to the incident earlier this morning.