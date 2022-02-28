The A45 is likely to remain closed between Wellingborough and Northampton during rush hour on Monday morning (February 28) following a three-car crash.

Traffic is tailing back to Rushden on the approach to the closure at the Wilby Way roundabout.

National Highways have no estimate for when the road will re-open following the smash between Earls Barton and Billing at around 10pm on Sunday night.

The A45 is closed between Wellingborough and Northampton

A spokesman said: "Due to the severity of the incident a full collision investigation will be required and therefore the road will be closed for a protracted period of time."

A diversion has been set up for traffic heading towards the M1, using the a509 and A428 Bedford Road towards Northampton while crash investigation work continues.