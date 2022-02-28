A45 closed between Wellingborough and Northampton following three-car crash
Drivers warned to expect rush-hour delays
The A45 is likely to remain closed between Wellingborough and Northampton during rush hour on Monday morning (February 28) following a three-car crash.
National Highways have no estimate for when the road will re-open following the smash between Earls Barton and Billing at around 10pm on Sunday night.
A spokesman said: "Due to the severity of the incident a full collision investigation will be required and therefore the road will be closed for a protracted period of time."
A diversion has been set up for traffic heading towards the M1, using the a509 and A428 Bedford Road towards Northampton while crash investigation work continues.
Local traffic is able to rejoin the A45 westbound at the Billing junction.