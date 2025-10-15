A43 to close tonight for 10 hours between major Northamptonshire towns

Motorists using the main road between Kettering and Northampton will have to use an alternative route tonight as the A43 near Broughton is due to close for 10 hours.

Contractors for North Northamptonshire Highways are due to install Temporary Vertical Concrete Barriers (TVCBs) which will shut the Broughton by-pass road in both directions.

The TVCBs are to protect residents of a nearby traveller site from ‘errant’ vehicles using the busy road.

A spokesman for NNC Highways said: “North Northamptonshire Council, working in partnership with Kier Transportation, will be carrying out essential safety works on the A43 in Broughton on Wednesday, October 15 to Thursday, October 16, 2025.

“Working hours are 8pm to 6am – overnight works, weather dependent.

“A full road closure will be in place during working hours. No vehicle access for residents or businesses during the closure hours — please follow the signed diversion route.

“Our on-site team will assist wherever possible. Please allow extra time for your journeys.”

An official 76.27 km (47 miles) diversion will be signposted taking traffic on the A14 to the A508 Market Harborough to Northampton Road, through Northampton and back past Moulton to rejoin the A43.

Those using buses will also face longer journeys.

The spokesman added: “Bus services have been notified and will make alternative arrangements where necessary. Please contact your local bus provider for further details.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while we carry out these important works to improve safety on your local network.”