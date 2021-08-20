A43 closed following serious crash between Northampton and Kettering
Police advise drivers to avoid the area during Friday morning rush hour
The main route between Kettering and Northampton is closed both ways following a serious crash heading into rush hour on Friday morning (August 20).
Police have shut the A43 northbound and southbound between the Mawsley roundabout and the A14 junction 8.
Crash investigators are at the scene and a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police advised drivers to avoid the area.
A Police spokesman later confirmed four occupants of a blue Audi Quattro were taken to hospital following the smash at around 3.20am.