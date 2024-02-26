A14 driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash between junctions 1 and 2
A man was seriously injured after his car crashed with two other vehicles travelling in the same direction on the A14 in Northamptonshire.
The collision on the eastbound carriageway took place at about 8.55pm on Sunday (February 25) between junctions 1 and 2.
Three vehicles were involved when a blue Ford Focus collided with a silver Ford Focus and a black VW Transporter van.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A14.
“The driver of the blue Ford Focus – a 38-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000115254 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”