A14 closed westbound after 'serious collision' on stretch near Rothwell and Kettering

Emergency services are attending the scene of a collision on the A14 westbound.

The A14 westbound has been closed between Junction 2 (Kelmarsh) and Junction 1 (Welford) due to a ‘serious collision’.

Northamptonshire Police and air ambulance are in attendance. The eastbound carriageway is currently blocked to allow the air ambulance to land.

Highways England

Highways England has advised road users to follow the hollow square diversion on road signs.

A spokesman said: “There are five miles of congestion on approach to the closure leading back to Junction 4. This is causing 60 min delays above normal travel time.”

Northamptonshire Police’s spokesman said: “The collision on the A14 westbound carriageway between Junction 2 and 1, occurred shortly before 12.17pm this afternoon.