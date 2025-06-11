A14 closed in both directions at Thrapston due to serious collision
The busy A-road has been closed between J13 at Thrapston and J22 at Brampton today (Wednesday, June 11).
A National Highways spokesman said: “The A14 in Cambridgeshire is closed in both directions between J13 (Thrapston) and J22 (Brampton) due to a serious collision.
"Emergency services including Cambridgeshire Police are in attendance.
"National Highways contractors will also be assisting with traffic management.
"Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed for a significant length of time, this is to allow for police collision investigation works to take place.”
The closure has led to drivers having to find alternative routes, with some reporting that the incident is causing congestion on nearby roads such as through the village of Titchmarsh.
Diversions for motorists have been posted online by National Highways – click here for more details.
