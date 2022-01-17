A14 closed eastbound heading to Kettering following rush-hour crash
National Highways warning of delays until mid-morning
Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:07 am
The A14 is closed eastbound heading towards Kettering following a rush-hour crash on Monday morning (January 17).
National Highways says both lanes are blocked between junction 2 at Welford and junction 3 for at Kelmarsh.
Traffic is queuing from junction 2 back nearly to the M1 and M6 and also slow passing the scene on the wesstbound side.
A spokesman said the incident is likely to impact traffic on the route until mid-morning.