A14 blocked heading towards Kettering after two-lorry crash

National Highways warn of delays deep into evening rush hour

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:29 pm
Traffic cameras show the gridlocked A14 heading towards Kettering

A crash has blocked the A14 eastbound heading towards Kettering on Monday afternoon (November 8).

National Highways says the road is closed between junction 3 for Rothwell and junction 6 with traffic gridlocked on the approach.

A spokesman warned severe congestion is likely to last deep into the evening rush hour.

Reports say two lorries have been involved in a collision.

