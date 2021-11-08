A14 blocked heading towards Kettering after two-lorry crash
National Highways warn of delays deep into evening rush hour
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:29 pm
A crash has blocked the A14 eastbound heading towards Kettering on Monday afternoon (November 8).
National Highways says the road is closed between junction 3 for Rothwell and junction 6 with traffic gridlocked on the approach.
A spokesman warned severe congestion is likely to last deep into the evening rush hour.
Reports say two lorries have been involved in a collision.