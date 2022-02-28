A14 blocked heading out of Northamptonshire following rush-hour crash near Thrapston
Queues for three miles heading east from Kettering
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:49 am
Traffic is stalled heading out of Northamptonshire on the A14 following a collision near Thraspton on Monday morning (February 28).
National Highways reported traffic being held eastbound between junction 13 and junction 15 at around 8am.
Local reports say there are tailbacks stretching for three miles to junction 11 for Woodford.
A National Highways spokesman confirmed traffic started moving again at around 8.30am but warned congestion could linger for a couple of hours.