A year in review: Look back at what has happened in Northampton in 2023

From big concerts to market moves, 2023 has been a busy year
Carly Odell
Carly Odell
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:59 GMT
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:59 GMT

Across Northampton, a lot has happened in the 12 months of 2023.

Businesses have opened, and closed, market traders were moved off the historic Market Square, A-list celebrities visited the town for a huge gig and there was even a massive Postcode Lottery win, as well as so much more.

To reflect on the year, Chronicle & Echo has put together a year in review for Northampton in 2023, by selecting one of the biggest, or one of our most read stories, from each month of the year.

Here are stories from each month of 2023, which made headlines in Northampton.

Plenty has happened this year... here's a snapshot of just some of the events of 2023 in Northampton.

1. Northampton's year in review 2023

Plenty has happened this year... here's a snapshot of just some of the events of 2023 in Northampton. Photo: Various

On January 30, 2023, market traders worked their last day on Market Square before the temporary move to Commercial Street. Multi-million pound refurbishment works began in February to improve the Market Square. They are due to finish in summer 2024.

2. January

On January 30, 2023, market traders worked their last day on Market Square before the temporary move to Commercial Street. Multi-million pound refurbishment works began in February to improve the Market Square. They are due to finish in summer 2024. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

National fashion retailer, New Look, vacated its huge, two-storey shop in the Grosvenor Centre on Wednesday February 15 after more than a decade in the town. Select and Men Kind also closed early in 2023 and the Grosvenor was taken over by new owners, Evolve Estates.

3. February

National fashion retailer, New Look, vacated its huge, two-storey shop in the Grosvenor Centre on Wednesday February 15 after more than a decade in the town. Select and Men Kind also closed early in 2023 and the Grosvenor was taken over by new owners, Evolve Estates. Photo: Logan MacLeod

'Unloved' St Peter's Way Retail Park was bought by Northhold Group for an undisclosed fee. The new investors hope to "enhance" the town centre with an investment and refurbishment. One vacant unit has been let to Fine White Line fashion. NCP car parking was also scrapped and replaced with two hours free, managed by ANPR.

4. March

'Unloved' St Peter's Way Retail Park was bought by Northhold Group for an undisclosed fee. The new investors hope to "enhance" the town centre with an investment and refurbishment. One vacant unit has been let to Fine White Line fashion. NCP car parking was also scrapped and replaced with two hours free, managed by ANPR. Photo: Logan MacLeod

