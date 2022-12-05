The iconic team from Aston Martin in Silverstone have been taking part with a number of fundraising events during November, to raise money for the Movember charities.

Walking and running, an auction with a donated, customised hat and a round of moustaches being grown throughout the month have been just some of the events, with a number of generous donations from those on track.

A whopping £17,000 has been thought to have been raised, which was also added to by Barber Box 1, local mobile barber who attended on site on the last day to offer its services with all proceeds going to the event.

Aston Martin Movember participants get a good groom from Barber Box 1

Kimberly Willingham human resources coordinator for Aston Martin said “We gave Barber Box 1 a call to help us as we really want to use local businesses for as much as possible here and we know they are a regular service on Silverstone Park.

“The guys at Aston Martin who have been growing facial hair for the fundraiser deserved a good groom so it has been a great way to end the month.”

Aston Martin has approximately 700 employees and will soon be moving into the new facilities that have been built next door.

Kimberley added: “The new building will have us all together instead of dotted about. We have a walkway that will run through the whole of the site to keep access easy, a new wind tunnel facility is being built, running track, landscaping and a large number of trees have been planted. We aim to make a positive impact on the communities around us.”Barber Box 1 had a full day of bookings and plenty of walk-in options too, offering a really convenient, top cut for those who work on the Silverstone site. The local, growing business is also in the middle of opening premises in Towcester this week, so it’s a busy time for them.

Aston Martin F1 have been taking part in Movember

You can visit the Aston Martin if you want to learn about their developments.

