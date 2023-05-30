News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

A royal appointment: Ian and Sian from Northampton enjoy a day to remember at Buckingham Palace garden party

Husband and wife Ian and Sian Stone enjoyed a day out to remember when they attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace hosted by The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Princess Royal.
By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Ian, a director at Northampton-based asbestos management consultancy, Acorn Analytical Services, and Sian, who is the company’s Commercial Manager, received their invitation after Ian was nominated anonymously.

Ian first joined the asbestos industry as a trainee taking on many different roles before helping to launch leading independent asbestos consultancy Acorn Analytical Services in 2013. He is now one of the leading asbestos experts in the UK, giving businesses the support they need to manage asbestos safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the years he has helped raise awareness of the hidden dangers of asbestos among members of the public and MPs and Peers as part of Acorn’s campaign to target the problem of asbestos in schools. He also supports Mesothelioma UK – a national charity which offers support and advice to those affected by the cancer caused by exposure to asbestos fibres.

Acorn Analytical Service’s Ian and Sian Stone pictured at Buckingham Palace.Acorn Analytical Service’s Ian and Sian Stone pictured at Buckingham Palace.
Acorn Analytical Service’s Ian and Sian Stone pictured at Buckingham Palace.
Most Popular

Ian said: “It was a fantastic day and an absolute privilege to be there – we felt very lucky to be in the company of so many amazing people.

“It was a gloriously sunny day, and we did get to see the royal family from a distance. It was something we will remember forever.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sian added: “It was a once in a lifetime experience to be able to walk around the gardens, see the royals and eat the best sandwiches I have ever tasted!

“Walking back out through the front gate of the palace was a bizarre experience with tourists at the gates videoing us and taking pictures.

“It was an honour to be invited.”

Related topics:NorthamptonBuckingham Palace