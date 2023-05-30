A royal appointment: Ian and Sian from Northampton enjoy a day to remember at Buckingham Palace garden party

Ian, a director at Northampton-based asbestos management consultancy, Acorn Analytical Services, and Sian, who is the company’s Commercial Manager, received their invitation after Ian was nominated anonymously.

Ian first joined the asbestos industry as a trainee taking on many different roles before helping to launch leading independent asbestos consultancy Acorn Analytical Services in 2013. He is now one of the leading asbestos experts in the UK, giving businesses the support they need to manage asbestos safely.

Over the years he has helped raise awareness of the hidden dangers of asbestos among members of the public and MPs and Peers as part of Acorn’s campaign to target the problem of asbestos in schools. He also supports Mesothelioma UK – a national charity which offers support and advice to those affected by the cancer caused by exposure to asbestos fibres.

Acorn Analytical Service’s Ian and Sian Stone pictured at Buckingham Palace.

Ian said: “It was a fantastic day and an absolute privilege to be there – we felt very lucky to be in the company of so many amazing people.

“It was a gloriously sunny day, and we did get to see the royal family from a distance. It was something we will remember forever.”

Sian added: “It was a once in a lifetime experience to be able to walk around the gardens, see the royals and eat the best sandwiches I have ever tasted!

“Walking back out through the front gate of the palace was a bizarre experience with tourists at the gates videoing us and taking pictures.