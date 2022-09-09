A rock, matriarch and pillar, a profound loss – Northampton MPs’ tributes to The Queen

Northampton North MP, Michael Ellis, said the nation has suffered “a profound loss” following The Queen’s death on Thursday (September 8).

The Attorney General added that Her Majesty’s “dignity and devotion to Her people will be reflected in the coming days by deep feelings of love and affection”.

Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer added The Queen’s life “was an example to us all” while Daventry’s Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Her Majesty has been the matriarch and pillar of our country.”

South Northamptonshire’s Dame Andrea Leadsom was among a group of MPs who joined crowds gathering outside Buckingham Palace after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced at around 6.30pm. She was 96 and had been Monarch since 1952.

Mr Leadsom tweeted one of the final photos of Her Majesty, taken at Balmoral on Tuesday, with the words: “What an amazing Monarch, and a rock for our United Kingdom. God bless her.”

Mr Ellis said: “At the age of 21, Her Majesty said: “My whole life, be it long or short, will be dedicated to your service.”

“In her 70 years as our Sovereign, The Queen has been an exemplar of unparallelled duty and dedicated service.

Northampton North MP, Michael Ellis, paid this tribute to The Queen

“The nation has today suffered a profound loss. Her Majesty's dignity and devotion to her people will be reflected in the coming days by deep feelings of love and affection from her people.

"My thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King, who we know will serve our nation with the same sense of duty and service. God Save The King.”

Mr Lewer tweeted: “Duty and service — the words that are used about Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II over and over in the tributes being made as we all try to take in the news. Her life was an example to us all.”

Mr Heaton-Harris, who was named Northern Ireland secretary in new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ Government on Tuesday, said: “Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has been the matriarch and pillar of our country and the Commonwealth.

“She has always provided wise counsel, admirably and selflessly fulling a lifetime commitment to public service.

“Her Majesty dedicated herself to our family of nations, no more so was this apparent than in Northern Ireland.

“We will always be greatly indebted for her efforts to promote reconciliation and the fostering of better community relations, ensuring peace and stability.