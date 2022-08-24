News you can trust since 1931
‘A game changer for residents and households in Brackley,’ says full fibre broadband company

Around 3,000 homes could soon have access to better broadband

By Debbie Murphy
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:10 pm
Gigaclear’s full-fibre upgrade is arriving in the Brackley area and reports to be bringing speeds of up to 900 Mbps to households.

With broadband speeds supporting whole films to be downloaded in just four seconds, film-lovers, leisure users and home workers may be keen to look at the services provided by the full fibre broadband company.

Gigaclear designs and builds new networks to rural communities where there is a need for better broadband using commercial investment.

Better broadband could soon be used in households in Brackley. (File picture).

Tony Smith regional general manager at Gigaclear said: “This is going to be a game-changer for households and residents in Brackley.

“Having access to reliable and fast broadband speeds is no longer a luxury but is necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming or accessing other online entertainment.

“Where possible we are utilising existing Openreach ducts and poles in order to minimise disruption during the build phase.”

A recent online meeting was arranged by the company to discuss any concerns from residents about the network building disruptions and their broadband service.

With working from home options now increasing and the need for a reliable and affordable service, any improvement on broadband speed and dependability is welcomed by many resindents. The Brackley area can take advantage as Gigaclear builds its access for 3,000 homes and businesses around the area.

For further information or to see if your home or business can connect to the service, search ‘Gigaclear’.

