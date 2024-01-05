'A big loss to the village' - shock at sudden closure of popular pub near Kettering

A parish council is set to meet to discuss potentially having it listed as an asset

A popular pub near Kettering has shut its doors – but discussions are already under way about having it listed as a community asset.

The Hare in Loddington closed on New Year’s Eve, with the loss of about a dozen jobs, leaving the village without a pub.

It’s understood staff were told of the closure on December 27.

The Hare at Loddington. Credit: Google

One member of staff who has lost their job said: “We had no idea the closure was coming. It took us all by surprise."

Loddington Parish Council chairman Alan Durn said they would be meeting on Wednesday to discuss trying to have the Main Street pub listed as a village community asset.

He said: "It (the closure) was a shock to the whole village really.

"There’s quite often a New Year’s Eve party but it was cancelled last-minute. Most people knew a day before or on the day.”

Sites being listed as assets of community value with a local authority means the community will be informed if they are listed for sale.

This would then give them six months to determine whether they can raise the funds to purchase it – something Loddington’s community could have the chance to do.