99-year-old, admired for her ‘strength and courage’, celebrated birthday in style at rock and roll themed party

A 99-year-old woman from Northampton, admired by one of her daughters for her “strength and courage”, celebrated her birthday in style at a rock and roll themed party.

Margaret Ward, known by loved ones as Peggy, turned 99 on Sunday (August 6) and all her loved ones gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Peggy, who is originally from South London and now resides in Standens Barn, used to be the jitterbug dance champion and was asked to travel to America to compete over there.

Margaret Ward, known by loved ones as Peggy, turned 99 on Sunday and all her loved ones gathered to celebrate the occasion. Photo: Two Little Birds Photography.

She is also known for singing as she used to perform in London pubs, and even took part in the karaoke at her birthday party.

Though Peggy has dementia, she has not forgotten her dancing days and talks about them fondly to family members.

With a rock and roll themed party, Peggy’s daughter Debbie Clark got five couples to perform a jive for her mother – which she says “made her day”.

Peggy has spoken about the dancers since and wants to go and see them again when she gets the chance.

Peggy loves to sing and did a performance at her birthday party. Photo: Two Little Birds Photography.

Alongside her singing and dancing, Peggy is known for her “party goer” ways and her friends used to take her to nightclubs in her seventies.

“She has always been a party person,” said Debbie.

When asked what her mother is known for, Debbie said: “She says it the way it is, and is well known for that.

“She’s very happy and such a strong woman. She’s been through a lot.”

With a rock and roll themed party, Peggy’s daughter Debbie got five couples to perform a jive for her mother. Photo: Two Little Birds Photography.

Having lost two children, Debbie says she admires her mother’s “courage and strength” to carry on through the difficult times.

“She’s still dancing and has a smile on her face after everything,” said Debbie.

Family members from London attended the party, including Peggy’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

With around 30 people who attended and some who dressed up in the rock and roll theme, Debbie said it was a “wonderful day”.

As a family oriented person, Debbie described the way Peggy’s “eyes light up” when her grandchildren and great grandchildren come to visit – and she loves singing to them.