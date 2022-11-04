A nine-year-old Northampton boy recently organised his own sponsored readathon to raise money for supplies for a local food bank.

Lincoln Wright read four books over a 10-hour period on the weekend of October 15 and 16, raising a total of £103 for the Hope Centre community food club.

With the money, he was able to buy everything on the food list he was given and went to deliver it himself with his mum, Dory-Jo Wright.

Lincoln Wright (pictured) read four books over a 10-hour period, raising a total of £103 for the Hope Centre community food club.

Dory-Jo said: “Lincoln always wants to help others in any way he can, and I’m a super proud mother. He was thrilled to raise over £100 as he didn’t expect to. He’d do sponsored events every week if I let him.”

Dory-Jo added he was “so focused on being able to buy everything the food bank needed”, which allowed him to read so many books.

Lincoln and his mother visited the food club last Friday (October 28) after going shopping for the donations, and the team took them round for a tour of the building and educated Lincoln on what they do for those in need.

As Lincoln comes from a single parent household, he was inspired to take on this challenge when he was unable to bring anything to donate during the recent Harvest season at school.

The nine-year-old with his four books.