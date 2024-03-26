9 of the best rated tea rooms and venues to indulge in delicious afternoon teas across Northampton

With a long weekend off for Easter, you may be looking for ways to spend quality time with loved ones – or somewhere to pencil in once businesses reopen following the bank holiday.

What better way than by visiting one of the town’s best rated tea rooms, or a venue that offers delicious afternoon tea to indulge in.

All of the following businesses have each achieved 4.1 stars or more, based on Google Reviews left by their valued customers.

Afternoon tea has continued to grow in popularity over the years, with a mix of both sweet and savoury delicacies to devour – and now is your chance to try the best of the best.

Take a look at 9 of the best rated tea rooms and venues to indulge in afternoon tea across Northampton, according to Google Reviews…

1 . The Shed Cafe The Shed is a much-loved and traditional cafe, serving homemade cakes and meals. It has thrived over the past nine years, since it was first opened by Alan and Lyn Fulbrook in 2015. Rating: 4.8 stars based on 453 Google Reviews. Location: Billing Garden Village, The Causeway, NN3 9EX. Photo: The Shed Cafe Photo Sales

2 . Dreams Coffee Lounge The Dreams Coffee Lounge team describe the venue as an oasis just off the high street, located in the heart of Northampton town centre. It recently celebrated its seventh anniversary since it was taken over by Lisa Neophitou. Rating: 4.7 stars based on 152 Google Reviews. Location: 59 St Giles’ Street, Northampton town centre, NN1 1JF. Photo: Dreams Coffee Lounge Photo Sales

3 . Jeyes of Earls Barton Jeyes of Earls Barton’s award-winning Apothocoffee Shop is described as the perfect place for breakfast, brunch, leisurely lunch or afternoon tea. This long-standing visitor attraction has been open since 1981. Rating: 4.6 stars based on 504 Google Reviews. Location: 27 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA. Photo: Jeyes of Earls Barton Photo Sales

4 . The Dining Room The Dining Room is a cosy and friendly tea room and restaurant, located next door to 78 Derngate. They serve a range of food and afternoon tea, while catering for all dietary requirements. Rating: 4.6 stars based on 159 Google Reviews. Location: 82 Derngate, Northampton town centre, NN1 1UH. Photo: The Dining Room Photo Sales