This is also your reminder of the festive activities coming up in the town centre

19 businesses have now been spotlighted as part of the Chronicle & Echo’s weekly stories in the run up to Christmas, to encourage you to shop and support local.

This week we have another nine to share with you – all located at the heart of Northampton town centre, waiting to help you find the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Here’s your reminder that if you want to be entertained while you visit these stores, pop into the town centre on December 2 – when jazz bands and street entertainers will take centre stage in St Giles’ Street.

The street will be closed to traffic that day to allow shoppers to walk freely, and cafes and restaurants to trade outside on the pavements.

Don’t forget you can meet Father Christmas in his grotto in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre from 10.30am until 4pm every Saturday and Sunday in December, as well as weekdays from December 18 to 23.

Closer to the big day, you can enjoy Christmas carols and musical performances in the town centre from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, December 16.

There is hope this will be the perfect backdrop to any Christmas shopping you still have to do with nine days to go.

If you would like to see your favourite Northampton business spotlighted by the Chronicle & Echo in the lead up to Christmas, email [email protected].

Here are nine more Northampton town centres businesses to support as you start your Christmas shopping…

1 . Montague Jeffery Montague Jeffery is a family-run menswear store that has offered more than 120 years of quality service since it first opened in 1901. It was in 2012 that the business took the opportunity to extend, by taking over the premises next door. Montague Jeffery is proud to sell top quality country wear, with ranges to suit all occasions. The business is also available to shop from online. Location: 2 St Giles’ Street. Photo: Montague Jeffery Photo Sales

2 . Saint Gyles Jewellers This award-winning independent boutique jewellers has been open for more than four decades in the town centre, in the same location in St Giles’ Street. The same family has served the community since 1982, creating a positive reputation for themselves. As a boutique jeweller, the team prides itself on sourcing quality – often unique – items that keep customers coming back for more. Location: 17 St Giles’ Street. Photo: Saint Gyles Jewellers Photo Sales

3 . Voni Blu Voni Blu is a clothes shop with a focus on individuality and personality. The store prides itself on its customer service and experience, including out of hours consultations if needed. The business features designers selected for their originality and difference, to provide looks that suit all customers’ individual styles. Why not give business owner Yvonne Spence a visit in Castilian Street? Location: 14 Castilian Street. Photo: Voni Blu Photo Sales