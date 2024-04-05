9 bottomless brunches to try, between £30 and £44.50 per person, across Northampton in 2024

Bottomless brunch continues to be a popular choice and there are nine locations across the town offering unique packages.

Though the idea behind bottomless brunch is to make the most of the unlimited alcohol, there are often alternatives for those who do not drink or would prefer not to.

Among these venues there are plenty of meat and vegetarian options for the meal choices that accompany the flowing drinks.

Whether you are looking for the most affordable choice for an alcoholic bottomless brunch for £30, or you would prefer to upgrade and have a bigger selection of drinks for the highest price of £44.50, there is something here for everyone.

Our last round-up of bottomless brunches in Northampton, published about a year ago, went down a storm among readers – so here is your updated version for the latest deals and packages available.

1 . 9 bottomless brunches to try across Northampton in 2024 Here is your updated round-up of the latest deals and packages available.

2 . Turtle Bay, Gold Street For £34.70 per person, you can get two hours of unlimited cocktails, prosecco, Red Stripe, mocktails, soft drinks and hot drinks. You can choose any brunch item, burger or wrap to accompany your drinks. There is the option to enjoy any of the main menu dishes for an additional price, but everyone on your booking must participate in the upgrade. The last sitting from Sunday to Friday is at 4pm, and on Saturdays it is 3pm.

3 . The Mail Coach, Derngate Bottomless brunch at The Mail Coach is priced at £31 per person from Sunday to Friday, and £33 per person on Saturdays. You select a dish from their set menu, varying from burgers and breakfasts to stone-baked pizza, and kick back for two hours of bottomless drinks. These vary across cocktails and fizz, pints, staple spirits and 'low and no' alcohol options.

4 . The Orangery, Delapre Abbey Bottomless brunch is available at The Orangery on Saturdays and Sundays in their beautiful dining room, from 9.30am until 11.30am. Visitors will be served a platter of meat or vegetarian brunch items, together with the venue's signature pancakes and bottomless drinks menu. The 90-minute sittings are priced at £30 per person for those drinking alcohol, and £22.50 for those opting for non-alcoholic drinks. The bottomless selection of drinks include house wines, prosecco, Hibiscus bellini, house gin and tonic, San Miguel, bloody mary, and a variety of house cocktails.