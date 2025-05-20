82-year-old from Northampton treks 4,250 miles stopping at every life boat station after being inspired as a child
Derek Adams started his challenge three years ago in June 2022 - and originally hoped to complete the walk by the time he was 85.
However Derek reached his 238th lifeboat station in Aith on the West Shetland mainland on May 6.
He raised more than £10,000 for the RNLI, Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation by walking for one month every year.
Derek, who also hitchhiked more than 30,000 miles or caught buses and trains to get home each month, described the experience as “fantastic”. He also said he met so many amazing people along the way.
"I'm very privileged to be counted as part of the RNLI family,” Derek said.
"I've walked 4,250 miles with about 20 miles each day and it encompasses seeing all these wonderful things - puffins, whales, sheep, goats.
"I walk at around three miles per hour and I'm not creating any noise. The wildlife is there - we all just have to slow down."
Derek said he was inspired to raise money for the charities from a young age, growing up in Northampton.
He said: "When I was nine, I saw a young person's body being pulled out of a river and from that moment on, I thought 'someone should have been able to save him'.
"I learnt early on about life saving and I've gone round the country showing young people how to swim and how to look after each other.
"I'm a Methodist Christian and every Sunday I recharge my battery by visiting a local church.
"We're just one big family on this earth."
When asked how he keeps so fit, Derek said: "You have to have confidence in yourself and those you will meet along the way.
"The secret is if only you can walk a few paces, please get out of your house, sit in the garden, nearest pub, church, café.
"Don't watch life second hand through the television. Get out there - it is a simple life but it's so rewarding."
Derek spent his final day in Lerwick, Shetland, celebrating VE day on the quayside on May 8 and and then travelled down to Aberdeen to hitchhike home.