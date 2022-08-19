8-year-old Northampton girl cuts off seven inches of hair for Little Princess Trust
An eight-year-old girl has cut off seven inches of hair for the Little Princess Trust, which means a lot to her family after her mum battled breast cancer during the first lockdown.
Lyla Mae Perryman decided to let her older sister, who is a hairdresser, cut her hair off for children fighting cancer.
Her mother Becky Perryman said: “I'm so proud of her for doing this, especially as I battled breast cancer during the first lockdown in 2020, so it's a subject which is personal for our family.
“It was a lovely moment for Lyla and her sister Chloe to share.”
Chloe had been encouraging her sister to have her extremely long hair trimmed and after having three inches cut off to begin with, she decided to take the plunge and have another seven cut off – which were then sent off to the charity.
As the family are off on holiday next week and Lyla is at the age where she wants to do things for herself, she is pleased her hair is now more manageable as it is shorter.
Becky said: “It would have been such a waste if we had put it in the bin.
“Hair is just hair to an eight-year-old, but it will make such a difference to someone else’s life.”
Becky, her husband, and their middle daughter are “very proud” of Lyla and Chloe, and say Lyla now looks “completely different and more grown up”.