8-year-old dancers from Northampton become national ballroom and Latin champions

Two young Northampton dancers won at a national competition to become ballroom and Latin champions.

Ava and Blake, who have danced at Kristina Rihanoff’s dance school Bespoke Ballroom since it opened in 2019, qualified to perform at the Winter Gardens back in November.

Ava, eight, won in the eight and under girls Latin solo category, and Blake, eight, won in the eight and under boys solo categories for Latin and ballroom.

Kristina their dance teacher and former Strictly Come Dancing star said: “I couldn’t find the words when they both won.

“It can be an emotional and overwhelming experience to dance on the massive floor, and they did extremely well to make it through the rounds before the finals.”

The Medallist of the Year Grand Final, hosted by the National Association of Teachers of Dancing, took place on July 9 and Kristina described it as “the biggest ballroom and Latin event of the year”.

The pair practise twice a week and Kristina said: “They are focused and remind me of myself when I was little.

Kristina Rihanoff and her daughter Mila, who came third in her category at the competition.

“To them, nothing else matters and the hard work paid off.”

Kristina has built a special relationship with them both, and was pleased she was able to teach them “to believe in their work and knowledge”.

She said: “It was a full circle moment. 25 years of experience came to that point - raising two national champions.

“I used to be that child from a small town, and I hope Northampton are pleased with their national champions.”

The last time Kristina stepped foot in the Winter Gardens was in 2007 at her last competition as a professional, which “brought back lots of memories”.

She said: “That room makes everyone dance better. It’s such a special place with 80 years of history.”

Kristina described having a child who dances as a “whole family affair” and says without the support of the parents, the dancers would not go as far as they do.

Bespoke Ballroom sees “raising dancers as part of a community” as important, and the children have become “passionate and caring friends”.