8 bottomless brunches to try, between £25 and £37.50 per person, in Northampton

3 . The Mail Coach, Derngate

‘Brunch club’ at The Mail Coach is priced at £28 per person. You select a dish from their set menu, varying from burgers and breakfasts to waffles or pizza, and kick back for two hours of bottomless drinks. You can upgrade for £5 per person if you would like to choose from a wider selection of burgers and pizzas, or for bottomless wings. The drinks on offer include cocktails and fizz, draught pints and Gordon’s gin and mixer, but you can level up to Tanqueray gin and mixer, cocktails and lager and craft for an additional £5 per person. Phone number: 01604 637656

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds