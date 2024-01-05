79-year-old ‘amazed’ to be honoured for decades of service to Northamptonshire community

Throughout Derek’s five decades of service, he promoted businesses and events, linked local people and villages, and created a stronger community

A 79-year-old says he is “amazed” to have been honoured for his decades of service to his Northamptonshire community.

He was also the voluntary editor of the village newsletter for 50 years, which generated more than £13,000 of income for the local St Botolph’s Church.

Derek John Bland BEM, from Chapel Brampton, served the area unstintingly with 40 years on the Parish Council, several years as chair, and as a stalwart member of the church choir.

Under his tenure as editor, the newsletter grew exponentially. The original circulation was limited to 340 homes in Church and Chapel Brampton, which flourished under Derek’s leadership and now reaches around 935 homes.

The newsletter has been praised for uniting four villages, which now share more than just a road network.

Derek fostered and nurtured the newsletter to the highly valued community resource it is today, and it has carried on despite the 79-year-old having taken a step back.

Throughout his five decades of service, he promoted businesses and events, linked local people and villages, and created a stronger community as a result.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about receiving his Honour, Derek said: “It did come as a surprise. When I got my letter from the cabinet office, I was very happy and pleased – amazed.

“Over the years people have tried to give me things for what I do and I said no. I was happy with just a thank you, and I regard this as a thank you.”

Chapel Brampton had always been Derek’s village, with just a four year break after he got married.

He belonged to the church choir and was on the church council from as early as his mid-twenties, which is when he suggested they ought to have a village newsletter. A year after that was set up, Derek took over the editorship.

“After two to three years as editor, I was frustrated that I couldn’t get information from the Parish Council,” said Derek. “I thought if you can’t beat them, join them.”

When asked how much of an impact the newsletter has on the community, Derek said: “I like to think it provides a good service, as it advertises and reports what is going on in the village.”

Chapel Brampton’s newsletter is run through the church and as the church developed to embrace other villages, the newsletter did too.

“It encouraged the villages to rise up,” said Derek, who found it “very pleasing” that the newsletter has been praised for uniting four villages in a positive way.

Some years ago people thought he was doing such a wonderful job that they did a collection with other parishes to thank Derek for his service, which the 79-year-old “appreciated”.

Derek gave his notice that he was going to take a step back from the newsletter at around the time the pandemic hit, but produced a few copies over the uncertain times that would follow.