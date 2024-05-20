76-year-old shares poignant message that ‘age is no barrier’ following success at Northampton gym

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 76-year-old, soon to celebrate his next birthday, has shared the poignant message that “age is no barrier” following his success after joining a Northampton gym.

Terry Crouch was first encouraged to attend Nuffield Health by his wife when he retired at 65 years old, but it was not until 18 months ago when he began attending two of Rebecca Adams’ sessions.

Rebecca, the group exercise manager and personal trainer at the gym in Walter Tull Way, hosts a variety of classes including three weekly sessions for older men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aqua class is held on Monday mornings and there are two other wellbeing workouts on Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

Terry Crouch was first encouraged to attend Nuffield Health by his wife when he retired at 65 years old, but it was not until 18 months ago when he began attending two of Rebecca Adams’ sessions.

Rebecca has not looked back since and has been praised for improving both mental and physical health, social inclusion, and the quality of life of the men who attend.

One of those is Terry, who was among Rebecca’s first recruits for the ‘wellbeing workout’. She saw him, and his friends Allen and Sandra, exercising and putting the world to rights – and knew they would benefit from what she wanted to offer.

The class began with simple stretching and band work, before progressing to weights which is something Terry had never done before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I make sure each time we’re doing something slightly different to make it harder,” said Rebecca. “And Terry has progressed really quickly. He is chest pressing weights that people who come to the more advanced class can’t lift.

Terry’s goal was to bench press 30 kilograms before his 77th birthday in July and he achieved that within a week.

“He has built muscle and his biceps and shoulders are bigger. It’s so amazing to watch his progress.”

Terry’s recent goal was to bench press 30 kilograms before his 77th birthday in July and he achieved that within a week.

The 76-year-old shared that after he “took the plunge” to join Rebecca’s session, he found himself developing muscles that he did not know he had because of the weight training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to say that one disadvantage of this muscle growth is that some of my jackets no longer fit so they had to be replaced,” said Terry, in jest.

“I now realise that even in later years, it is possible to develop muscles and general fitness that will help my health and wellbeing in the years to come.

“I do feel pleased with my progress over the last 18 months – none of which would have been possible without the dedication and skill of Becky, who has encouraged me throughout this time.”

Both Terry and Rebecca wanted to promote the message that “age is no barrier” and if you tell yourself you are old, you are going to behave that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t matter about age, you can get stronger,” said Rebecca. “But the classes aren’t just about the exercise, it’s about the social element.”