64 pictures of hundreds of runners braving the showers and wind to take on Northampton 10k and 5k

RunThrough’s Northampton 10k, 5k and junior race started and finished at Sixfields stadium on Sunday morning (May 25) – and runners saw wind, a huge downpour and sunshine over the course of the event.

Roads around the stadium were closed for a couple of hours in the morning, as the 10k route takes runners on roads out of Sixfields, into Upton, Swan Valley and around Pineham, before heading out and back on Edgar Mobbs Way and finishing back at Sixfields.

Supporters cheered on runners inside the stadium and at points around the course.

Take a look at the 64 photos below of runners taking part in the Northampton 5k and 10k.

