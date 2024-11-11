61 pictures of Remembrance Sunday 2024 parade and service as Northampton honours military personnel

The parade took place around the town centre on Sunday (November 11), before finishing at All Saints Church where a service took place, before dignitaries, MPs and more took part in a wreath-laying ceremony in the town and county war memorial garden behind the church.

Serving personnel, cadets and veterans took part in the parade, which was headed up by the 5F Northampton Squadron Air Training Corps band, along with standard bearers and association representatives including the Royal British Legion. They were joined by the 103 FS Battalion REME 118 Reserve Company, HMS Laforey Sea Cadets, uniformed organisations and youth organisations, including the Scouts and the Northampton International Academy cadets.

Members of the public lined the streets to watch the parade and the pay their respects.

Take a look at the pictures below of Northampton’s 2024 Remembrance Sunday parade and service.

Remembrance Sunday 2024 in Northampton Serving personnel, cadets and veterans took part in the parade around Northampton town centre on Sunday (November 10), before a service at All Saints Church and a wreath-laying ceremony.

